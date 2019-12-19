Wright, Quattro Named Shoreman, Shorewoman of the Week

Senior women’s basketball player Cassidy Quattro (Lansdale, Pa./Hatboro-Horsham) is this week’s Shorewoman of the Week.

Quattro pulled down a game-best 10 rebounds against #24 Widener on Tuesday at the HoopMIA D3 Shootout in Miami, Fla. On Monday at the shootout against 2019 NCAA Tournament team Eastern Connecticut State, she led all players with three blocks while scoring a team-best seven points to go along with five rebounds.

This is Quattro’s third career Shorewoman of the Week honor.