RiverArts Announces the Appointment of Sue Wilson as Gallery Director

Sue Wilson, who has solved problems, answered questions, and performed all manner of crucial tasks at RiverArts for the past year and a half will take on a new role at Chestertown RiverArts, that of Gallery Director.

Sue has worked with art and artists all her life, in galleries and art spaces, and for many years as manager of Chestertown’s beloved framing shop and art supply store, The Finishing Touch. She combines an artistic eye and attention to detail with strong administrative skills and a genuine warmth toward RiverArts members, artists, and the community at large, offering a rare and valuable set of talents and qualities that are of great benefit to RiverArts and our gallery. In many ways, this change of title simply reflects the work she has been performing already. RiverArts is very pleased to recognize the key part Sue plays in maintaining the gallery and making our exhibits and events happen.

The position of Gallery Director is a new one for RiverArts, reflecting the organizations growing scope and aspirations. In this new capacity, Sue will work with the Exhibition Committee to ensure that monthly shows run smoothly, that the lovely RiverArts Gift Shop continues to be a shopping destination for high quality decorative and wearable art at a range of price points. Sue will also continue to play an indispensable role in RiverArts events and activities. And, she will no doubt still answer questions and solve problems for anyone who enters the RiverArts Gallery!

Please stop by or contact Sue at SueWilson@ChestertownRiverArts.org with congratulations, suggestions, and questions.

Great things await at RiverArts!

RiverArts galleries and main office are at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.