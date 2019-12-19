Bears Top Shoremen, 84-73

Wright Scores 15; Three Players Hit Double Digits In Scoring

Host Ursinus shot 52.5% from the floor and had all five starters score 13 or more points en route to an 84-73 win over visiting Washington College in a Centennial Conference men’s basketball game played today at D.L. Helfferich Hall in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Ursinus 84, Washington College 73

How It Happened

– Ursinus jumped out to a 9-2 lead just 3:53 into the game following a three pointer from Jimmy Kpadeh.

– The Shoremen scored the next seven points to tie the game at 9-9 with 14:57 to go in the opening half following a layup from Alec Lewis.

– The Bears scored the next seven points to take the lead for good and take a 16-9 lead with 12:32 left in the half on a pair of free throws from Lucas Olshevski. A three pointer from Matt McMahon started the run and gave the Bears the lead for good.

– A three from Lewis cut the lead to 20-15 with 11:10 left in the half, but Ursinus went on an 8-0 run to take their first double digit lead at 28-15 with 7:45 left until the halftime break following a three pointer from Ryan McTamney.

– Washington got a three pointer from Dilyn Becker with four seconds left in the half to cut the lead to 43-31 at the halftime break.

– A layup from George Gordon with 17:57 left in the game gave the Bears their first 20 point lead at 53-33.

– The Shoremen would use a 23-11 run over the next 8:09 to cut the lead back to single digits at 64-56 following a layup from Becker with 9:48 to play.

– Ursinus would then put the game away by going on a 13-0 run to extend the lead to 77-56 with 6:48 to play on a jumper from Trey Koehler.

– The Bears led 84-65 with 2:42 to go before Washington would finish the game on an 8-0 run, as a traditional three point play from Chris Weaver with 42 seconds to play set the score at 84-73 and capped the scoring.

For the Shoremen (3-7 Overall, 1-3 Centennial Conference)

– Tray Wright (15 points, career high five steals), Dallas Marshall (11 points, team high four assists, two steals), Austin Allen (10 points, five rebounds, two steals), Lewis (nine points, two steals), Daniel Brown (team high six rebounds).

– The Shoremen shot 44.4% (28-for-63) from the floor in the loss, 25.9% (7-for-27) from three point range, and just 40% (10-for-25) at the free throw line.

– Washington forced 18 turnovers, while turning the ball over 11 times themselves, held a 36-30 advantage in points in the paint, and held a 22-10 advantage in bench points.

For Ursinus (6-3 Overall, 2-2 Centennial Conference)

– McTamney (16 points, eight rebounds), Bruce Edwards (16 points, six rebounds), Gordon (14 points, 10 rebounds), Ryan Hughes (15 points, six rebounds), Kpadeh (13 points, six rebounds, game high nine assists).

– The Bears shot 52.5% (31-for-59) from the floor in the win, 44.4% (12-for-27) from three point range, and 62.5% (10-for-16) at the free throw line.

– Ursinus held a sizable 46-31 advantage in rebounding in the win.

Notes

– This is the third game this season in which Allen has hit double digits in scoring, matching his total number of double digit scoring games from a season ago.

– Wright’s previous career high in steals was four, which he did twice, most recently earlier this year against Penn State-Harrisburg.

– This was the final Washington College athletics contest of the 2019 calendar year.

Up Next for the Shoremen

1/2 v. Christopher Newport – 4:00 p.m.

– The Shoremen and the Captains have not faced off since January 3rd, 2004.

– First athletics contest of the 2020 calendar year.