Mid-Shore Chapter of ABATE of MD, Inc. Toy Run

On Sunday, December 15 the members of the Mid-Shore Chapter of ABATE of MD, Inc. braved the cold and decorated their motorcycles for their Annual Toy Run. Some even donned costumes! Mid-Shore ABATE delivered over 700 presents to the Northern QAC Backpack Fridays program which provides food for the weekend to over 150 children in our community who may only get to eat while at school.

ABATE Committee Chair, Marianne Jackson, coordinated this effort with Annette DiMaggio of Backpack Fridays and together provided a “Shopping Experience” for the parents of approximately 120 kids in Queen Anne’s County recognized as being “food insecure”. Jackson explains, “By allowing the parents to choose the presents they want their children to receive, it gives them a chance to feel the joy of giving, not just receiving. We want them to see this as a “Hand Up, not a Handout”.

The Mid-Shore Chapter represents four counties, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester and each year chooses a charity in one of those counties. This is the second time that this program has been named as beneficiary of the Toy Run and DiMaggio continues to be amazed. In addition to the toys, DiMaggio received several monetary donations from the US Military Vets MC and from members of the Mid-Shore Chapter of ABATE, Inc. to help continue providing food through her program.“This year was made possible by the generous donations from our members, family and friends,” says Jackson. “The time, effort and money that Annette and others put back into this community is humbling. We are thankful to be able to help.”

We wish to thank our all who contributed to this amazing event including the Gold Wing Road Riders and US Military Vets MC who joined us on our ride and the Office of the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff for escorting us.