Chestertown “Impeach and Remove Vigil” – Fountain Park, 5:30 pm Tuesday, Dec. 17

Numerous reports indicate that the House will vote on the articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump this Wednesday, Dec. 18th. Communities across the nation will hold Impeachment Eve Events on Tuesday, December 17th at 5:30 p.m. local time to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on. These events will be peaceful, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal. Nobody Is Above the Law.

We encourage you to join with us and over 60,000 Americans gathering in all 50 states to show Congress and the White House that Americans believe in the rule of law and the Constitution. Nobody Is Above the Law. That’s why we’re calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump.

Impeach and Remove Events on the Shore — All at 5:30 pm Tuesday, Dec. 17

Chestertown: An Impeach and Remove Vigil will take place on Dec. 17 at 5:30 pm in Fountain Park in Chestertown. This is a solemn and sad time for our nation, and we come together to demand justice and also to take a stand against the dangers that our democracy faces. Our event is a small, peaceful gathering for those who are unable to travel to the larger events taking place that evening in Salisbury, Baltimore, and Washington. Please bring a candle or a light of some kind. Posters and hand-held signs are welcome, too. The vigil is organized by the Democratic Club of Kent County and KQA Indivisible. Democratic Club members will meet at 5:15 pm at the Democrat’s headquarters at 357 High Street then proceed to the park.

Salisbury: At 5:30 pm on Tuesday, December 17, all are invited to an Impeach and Remove rally on the public square at 125 North Division Street in Salisbury. Groups planning to attend include members of Indivisible Worcester Maryland, MoveOn, the Political Action Committee of the Women’s Democratic Club of Worcester County, and the Dorchester County Democratic Club. The rally’s location, across from the office of Congressman Andy Harris, M. D., and a block from the office of Senator Benjamin Cardin, was chosen to emphasize that demonstrators want action not only to impeach Trump in the House but also to convict him in the Senate.

Annapolis: Vigil will be at City Dock by the Alex Haley Memorial. There is downtown street and deck parking.

Wilmington, DE: Vigil will be at Rodney Square,

