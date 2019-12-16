Three Added to CBMM’s Board of Governors

Three new members were recently elected to the Board of Governors for the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum — Nancy Appleby, June Langston DeHart, and Craig Fuller.

Nancy Appleby retired as Special Counsel to America Online in 2002, having worked previously as the Vice President & Deputy General Counsel for Systems Center, Inc., and as Associate General Counsel for Booz Allen Hamilton. She is a former president and member of the Board of Directors of the Washington Metropolitan Area Corporate Counsel Association; served for two terms and as secretary on the board of the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Md.; and is a current member and past president of the Board of Directors of Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens in Washington, D.C.

Appleby volunteered in the independent school arena, serving as Chair of the Parent Association of The Langley School in McLean, Va., and secretary and member of the Board of Directors of The Parents Council of Washington. She also served as board member and secretary of St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Md., and on the Parents Advisory Council of Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

Appleby received a Bachelor of Arts with honors from Furman University in Greenville, S.C., and a JD with honors from The George Washington University Law School. She is married to CG Appleby, an Emereti member of CBMM’s Board, and they have one daughter, Christine.

June Langston DeHart is a partner in the national law firm of Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, LLP’s Washington, D.C., office. DeHart previously served as Managing Partner of the firm’s D.C. office and as Co-Chair of its Federal Government Practice Group. She also served on the firm’s Management, Finance, Intake, Women’s Initiative, and Associate Review committees. DeHart represents a variety of corporate, non-profit, city and local, and foreign clients on a variety of policy issues, with particular expertise in transportation and infrastructure, appropriations, and energy and related tax.

Before joining Manatt, DeHart was Chief Counsel to the Subcommittee on Nuclear Proliferation and Government Processes for the U.S. Senate Governmental Affairs Committee and was Legislative/Legal Counsel to U.S. Senator Thad Cochran of Mississippi, specializing in energy, judiciary, international trade, and other issues.

DeHart serves on several non-profit boards. She is Vice Chair of the Board of the International Foundation of Electoral Systems (IFES), where she also serves on the Budget Committee, and is Vice President and on the Audit and Personnel committees of the Board of the OAS Trust for the Americas. Her past board service includes The Advocacy Group (past president); the International Women’s Forum, DC Chapter (past president); the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America; the Center for International Private Enterprise; and the Association of Women in International Trade (past president). In 2017, she was selected for and participated in the Harvard Business School’s Women on Boards, an executive leadership program.

DeHart graduated in 1981 from Mississippi College School of Law, J.D., with distinction; and in 1974 from Millsaps College, B.S., Political Science, with honors. She and her husband, Dan (a member of CBMM’s Shipyard Committee), live in Alexandria, Va., and Oxford, Md.

Craig Fuller arrived in Washington, D.C., from California with the Reagan Administration in 1981. He served eight years in the White House, first as Assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs before becoming Chief of Staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush during the second term of the administration. He co-chaired the President Bush Transition and then entered the private sector in Washington, leading public affairs consulting firms and associations, and serving as an officer of a major consumer packaged goods company.

Most recently, he served as the president and CEO of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Completing the five years he agreed to serve, he remains in the Washington, D.C., area as the leader of The Fuller Company, a strategic consulting group he organized when he initially left government in 1989.

He has been active in aviation policy matters as the past chairman of the RTCA and a former member of the NextGen Advisory Council. He currently serves as the Co-Chairman of Redbird Flight Simulation in Austin, Texas; as a member of the PASSUR Advisory Board in Stamford, Conn.; and as a member of the MITRE Aviation Advisory Council in McLean, Va.

Fuller has sailed actively in California and out of Annapolis, where he owned a 38ft Beneteau; was involved with America’s Cup racing, with One Australia and America One; is an active power boater, currently owning a 2017 Ranger Tug; and is a member of the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club.

