For All Seasons Hosts Human Trafficking Awareness Workshops Across Region

Maryland has one of the highest rates of “domestic human trafficking in the nation,” according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, and the Eastern Shore is not immune. To provide education on this important issue across the Mid Shore, For All Seasons is sponsoring regional presentations, “Open Your Eyes: Human Trafficking Awareness and Education,” in the month of January, National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The presentations are free and open to professionals working with the issue of human trafficking, such as social workers, healthcare workers, and law enforcement.

Katharine Petzold, Anti-Human Trafficking Program Coordinator for For All Seasons, and Cara Rose, Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations, will present information about human trafficking – both sex and labor trafficking, its prevalence in our community, and ways to recognize its red flags.

Presentations will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and breakfast will be served beforehand at 9:15 a.m. The presentations include the Kent County Public Library, Chestertown Branch, on Thursday, January 9; the Queen Anne’s County Free Library, Centreville Branch, on Monday, January 13; the Caroline County Public Library, Denton Branch, on Tuesday, January 14; and the Dorchester County Public Library, Cambridge Branch, on Tuesday, January 21.

In Talbot County, For All Seasons will be a contributing partner to Mid-Shore Behavioral Health’s 6th Annual Sequential Intercept Mapping (SIM) meeting. Speakers at this meeting include Katharine Petzold, Cara Rose, Corporal Chris Heid of the Maryland State Police Child Recovery Unit; Patrick Wynn, Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Julie Crain, Founder and CEO of Harriet’s House. This event will be held at Temple B’nai Israel in Easton on Tuesday, January 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. Registration is limited, with CEUs provided to the first 40 individuals to sign up.

Katharine Petzold, states, “These presentations, designed to shine a light on the often hidden and often misunderstood crime of human trafficking, will educate professionals on the reality of trafficking in our community. Through understanding and awareness, we can identify and better serve those who are at risk or may be involved in a trafficking situation. Come join us as a first step to creating a community free of trafficking.”

Limited seating will be available at each of the workshops. The cost is FREE to attend, and $25 if you sign up to receive three NASW CEUs at the Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Dorchester presentations. To register for any of the workshops, visit forallseasonsinc.org to register or call 410-822-1018, extension 219.