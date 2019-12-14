Christianson Named Scholastic All-American in Swimming

Saints Peter & Paul High School is pleased to announce that Bernhard Tyler Christianson has been named a 2019 Scholastic All-American by USA Swimming. Tyler is one of 1634 scholar swimmers nation-wide to earn this distinction for achieving a 3.5 GPA in his academic subjects and for meeting the 2018 Winter Junior National Standard for the 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

On being named a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Tyler commented, “Earning this achievement means so much to me because it reflects on the huge support I have gotten from all those around me – my coaches, my teachers, and my family. I am very blessed.”

Along with pacing the Sabre Swim team, Tyler trains six days a week for 2-3 hours per day with the Naval Academy Aquatic Club in Annapolis, is currently in the top 10 ranked 17-year olds in the nation in the 200 Breast and 400 IM, and the top ranked swimmer for his age in Maryland. This summer Tyler represented Panama in the 2019 PanAm Games where he placed 6th and 10th overall in his events. Tyler has also made qualifying times for the U.S. Olympic Trials in three events to be held in Omaha in 2020. Additionally, while competing at the U.S. Open last week, he made the Olympic Selection Time cut for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and could represent Panama subject to selection.

Tyler will be continuing his academic and swimming career at the University of Notre Dame next fall. Tyler is competing at Junior Nationals in Atlanta this week. Congratulations and good luck Tyler!