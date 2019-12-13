MD 213 Closed in Centreville for Bridge Paving Dec. 13 – 16

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will close MD 213 (Liberty Street/Commerce Street/Church Hill Road) in Centreville to pave bridge approaches for the MD 213 Bridge over Gravel Run starting December 13 at 7 p.m.

This will be a two-phase closure with different closure points and detours for each phase. Phase I will close MD 213 at Gravel Run on the north end of Centreville beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, December 13, continuing until all work is completed Sunday.

When Phase I is completed, MD 213 will reopen at Gravel Run and the Phase 2 closure will go into effect at the Old Mill Stream bridge at the south end of town. This closure will remain in place until all work is completed.

Commercial drivers are advised to plan ahead and avoid downtown Centreville unless making a local delivery. Completion times are estimates and dependent on weather conditions.

These bridge replacement/rehabilitation projects fall under a $5.2 million contract awarded to McLean Contracting of Glen Burnie. On average, more than 10,000 vehicles travel MD 213 through Centreville each day. For more information on both bridge replacement/rehabilitation projects, click here.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for motorists, as well as our crews. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slowdown in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov.

Contact: MDOT SHA Office of Communications – (410) 545-0303

###