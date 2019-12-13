It’s Harp And Soul Time at the Mainstay on Sunday December 15

The Mainstay holiday tradition continues as Meredith Hadaway and Harp and Soul present songs for the season. Tickets are $20 online/advance and $25 by phone reservation and at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Celebrate the Songs for the Season with the lovely and lively traditional songs, dance tunes & carols from the British Isles, Celtic lands & beyond. The core group of Harp and Soul includes Meredith Hadaway (Celtic harp & concertina), Ben Bennington (guitar & vocals), Rebekah Hardy (oboe), Bob Ortiz (percussion), and Nevin Dawson (viola). Special guest for the afternoon will be singer/songwriter Pam Ortiz who will add some of her originals to the mix as well as adding her voice to the group. This will be an afternoon of delightful and unusual songs for the season and lots of holiday cheer.

Sunday December 15, 4pm

Mainstay

Rock Hall