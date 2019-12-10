Festival of Trees Donations

The Soroptimist International of Kent & Queen Anne’s Counties hosted The Festival of Trees at the First United Methodist Church on December 6-8. Members donated gifts to a mother of 3 affected by family violence. We have worked with Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence to help make the holidays brighter and providing clothing as well as toys. If you are interested in learning more about our organization call Connie at 410-708-5352.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.