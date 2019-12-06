Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center Announces 2 New Board Members

The Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center announces the appointment of 2 new board members.

Joining the board are Lyndsey Scott and Robert A. Freeman, PhD.

“Both appointees embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and fresh perspectives. We welcome Lyndsey and Dr. Freeman and look forward to working together as we continue pursuit of our vision of making the Eastern Shore one the healthiest rural communities in America,” states Jacob Frego, Executive Director.

Since 2011, Lyndsey Scott has worked for the Cecil County Health Department as a Coordinator of Special Programs in the Division of Health Promotion. In this role, she has worked on several initiatives related to chronic disease prevention and management; many of which focus on sustainable systems changes and quality improvement work with local health care providers.

She has a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science with a concentration in Health Promotion from Frostburg State University.

In her free time, she enjoys being active outdoors doing things like kayaking, hiking, camping and snowboarding.

Robert A. Freeman is a noted healthcare economics and public policy leader and expert in the global pharmaceutical industry and academia. He was previously vice-chair for research and professor of Social &Administrative Science in the Department of Pharmacy Practice & Administration at the University of Maryland- Eastern Shore School of Pharmacy.

He has over 20 years’ experience in the global pharmaceutical industry having served as a leader of public policy and health economics functions for AstraZeneca and Sanofi, among others.

He is the author of over 85 research and professional publications in the areas of health technology assessment, pharmaceutical public policy, health economics and science and trade policy. His current research focuses on policy initiatives to incentivize pharmaceutical R&D.

He earned his BS in Pharmacy and his MS and PhD degrees from the University of Mississippi.

The Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center (ESAHEC) is a private, non-profit organization. Our mission is to improve healthcare access and outcomes for all residents on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For more information about ESAHEC, call 410-221-2600 or visit www.esahec.org.