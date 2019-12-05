The Artists’ Gallery Features Mary Ellen Mabe in “Color Notes” in December

On First Friday, December 6th, the Artists’ Gallery will feature a beautiful collection of work by Mary Ellen Mabe in “Color Notes.” In this series of oil paintings, Mary Ellen says, “Color is an integral part of my work. I strive to give viewers a feeling of appreciation for color in both linear and atmospheric perspectives. Laying down compatible colors next to each other in warm and cool tones wakes up a painting and helps the viewer define a pleasing harmony and a picture that speaks to them.”

Mary Ellen Mabe’s paintings may be seen in various venues on the Eastern Shore. She has juried into the Local Color Show for six years, receiving a Judges Award of Excellence in 2015 and 2018. This art show is an annual summer event sponsored by The Working Artists Forum and held at The Tidewater Inn during the Easton Plein Air Art Competition and Art Festival. In addition, Mary Ellen has juried into the Oxford Fine Arts Show for three years from 2016-2018 and participated in the Easton Banner Program for four years. Mary Ellen is a partner with The Artist’ Gallery and holds memberships in the St. Michael’s Art League, the Working Artists Forum and the Art Academy in Easton.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, December 6th from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Work by Mary Ellen Mabe will be featured throughout the month of December.