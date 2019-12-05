Music in Your Ears in Downtown Chestertown

Shoppers and visitors in downtown Chestertown over the Thanksgiving holiday may have been humming along to music as they shopped, dined, strolled around town and perused the Farmers’ Market.

Thanks to generous support from Chesapeake Bank and Trust, the Downtown Chestertown Association has installed two outdoor speakers that are capable of playing seasonally appropriate music year round as well as making announcements. This project has been a topic of discussion for years at DCA meetings, and we are thrilled that it has finally come to fruition. Special thanks goes to WCTR’s Brian Moore and Leslie Sea for technical support and musical arrangements, The Historical Society of Kent County for use of their building, and Bob Ramsey of the Finishing Touch for installing the system.

It is our hope to add additional speakers in the coming year to expand the reach down both Cross and High Streets to encompass the whole downtown. If you are interested in assisting with expansion, please email downtownchestertown@gmail.com.