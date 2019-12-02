The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Spy Chat: Small Colleges and Historic Restorations with Davy McCall

by 3 Comments

As noted in the Spy’s obituary today, Professor Davy McCall passed away this weekend at the age of 97. The former U.S. State Department and USAID international expert for both Asia and the Middle East first arrived in Kent County in 1968, where he eventually joined the Washington College faculty and later became chair of the economics department.

At the urging of mutual friends, I was able to finally sit down with Davy at Heron Point on November 1 for a free-range conversation about his life and career. It is an extraordinary story of a gifted intellectual from the prosperous suburb of Shaker Heights in Cleveland, through Kenyon College, a Ph.D. from Harvard, and decades of finding himself in the center of foreign affairs in both China and later Syria.

In our interview, Davy talks fondly of his time at Washington College, his passion for historical restoration, and his love of Chestertown.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length

|

Letters to Editor

  1. Lovely to hear my dear friend’s voice. My wife and I only came to Chestertown in May 2017 but we heard much about Davy McCall, his key involvement in preserving out historic John Bolton House, so that when we finally met, through mutual friend and lawyer Alice Ritchie, for drinks, I discovered a fellow Harvard alumnus (graduate school), whose Ph D thesis was supervised by the dean of China scholars, John King Fairbank, who I was thrilled to meet at just 26, 40 years ago! Davy and I may have been 30 years apart, but we shared an Ulster Scots background, a World Bank and international development experience, and we began to have hour long conversations every week and sometimes twice a week in the past six months. I have never met a 97 year old whose mind was sharper or more informed. His total recall of historic house layouts to the very detail of each room, was stunning. We were intellectual soul mates and we both had a good sense of humour and would tease one another — me as a moderate social democrat, Davy as a moderate liberal. We had old friends in common on the DC “circuit” and beyond. I will miss him deeply. As our mutual friend, Mackey Dutton, said of Davy: “Davy never made you feel stupid, if you asked a question about economics or politics. He made you feel you could ask him more and was unfailingly polite and considerate and….fun.” RIP Davy. A long life, well-lived. You were loved and respected by hundreds of people if not thousands.

    • What Mackey said. Davy was so gracious. He was a treasure, so smart and kind and elegant. And so bright in so many ways. RIP, Davy. Yes, you were loved and respected by so many.

  2. Davy McCall was such a wonderful man in every way! He was a fixture in our lives for so long…at St.Paul’s Church and numerous
    parties and fund raisers. We talked history, Italy, particularly Florence which he adored, and books. Davy was a true Renaissance man:
    well read, well traveled, urbane
    and he possessed such grace and charm. All the LaMottes adored him and he will be missed.
    Thank you Davy for all you gave!

×

