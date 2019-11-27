MSCF Honors Andy Meehan with Town Watch Society Award

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation honored Kent County attorney Andrew C. Meehan with the Town Watch Society Award at the Annual Awards Breakfast held at The Tidewater Inn in Easton on November 22, 2019. Meehan is a trial attorney practicing with the MacLeod Law Group.

In presenting the award, MSCF president Buck Duncan noted Meehan’s 30 year career as an attorney and his work on behalf of foster children, vulnerable adults, and families affected by domestic violence, among other clients.

“Andy has been an extraordinary leader of the Chestertown Rotary Club and

a champion of the Flags for Heroes and Kent Goes Purple Initiatives – proceeds from these events are contributed to local organizations that provide services to enhance the quality of life in Kent County,” Duncan remarked.

The Town Watch Society Award is memorializes the militia of local citizens that protected the Town of Easton during the War of 1812 by recognizing members of the Mid-Shore community who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and service.

MSCF also presented the Town Watch Society Award to Kathy Bosin for her tireless work on behalf of the Dock Street Foundation, a family foundation in Talbot County that supports the arts, health, kids, education, and the environment.

“It was a great honor to receive the award, especially in light of the stature

and contributions of prior recipients who are a ‘Who’s Who’ of luminaries from the Mid-Shore community,” Meehan remarked. “To be included among that group is humbling and a testament to my fellow Chestertown Rotarians and our generous sponsors and supporters that have made Flags for Heroes and Rotary’s Kent Goes Purple contribution such great successes.”

“I extend my profound thanks to Buck Duncan and his team at Mid-Shore Community Foundation for all that have done to support these projects and our community.”