Dorchester Auxiliary Celebrates Service Milestones

The Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary held its general meeting and annual awards luncheon on November 12, 2019. The event celebrated a total of 13,265 hours contributed to the Auxiliary and its programs that benefit UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester.

Members of the Auxiliary recognized for achieving service milestones are:

For 250 Hours: Halyna Pagano and Chris Paisley

and For 500 hours: Michelle Mitchell and Clara Mae Stephens

and For 250 and 500 hours: Fran Strohmer

For 1000 hours: Becki Herbert, Suzette Stitely and Peggy Warner

and For 2000 hours: Patti Blankley, Joy Loeffler and Barbara Weiss

and For 3000 hours: Lucy Phillips and Laura Schultz

and For 7000 hours: Nancy Duvall and Mildred Lewis

and For 8000 hours: Barbara Lipe

Becki Herbert was also honored as Robin Hood Shop’s “Volunteer of the Year” for the work that she does for the Robin Hood Shop and the Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary Board of Directors.

“Becki comes in whenever she gets the call from The Robin Hood Shop that we are short on volunteers, need help in the back of the shop, or just simply answers the phone for help,” says Catherine Gullion, manager of the Robin Hood Shop. “She has stepped up in several ways and we can rely on her as a go-to-person for us to bounce ideas.”

Photo: Shown at the Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary annual awards luncheon are UM SMC at Dorchester executive director Penny Pink (fourth from left) and Auxiliary members honored for achieving service milestones: Lucy Phillips, Michelle Mitchell, Barbara Weiss, Nancy Duvall (Dorchester Auxiliary president), Barbara Lipe, Fran Strohmer, Suzette Stitely, Clara Mae Stephens, Laura Schultz, Halyna Pagano, Becki Herbert, Patti Blankley and Joy Loeffler (Auxiliary 2nd vice President.

“The Auxiliary continues to be a strong force in the advancement of health care for Dorchester County residents through the hard work of its volunteers,” says Penny Pink, executive director, UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. “Through the Robin Hood Shop and the Hospital Gift Shop, they raise funds that help purchase equipment and advanced health care technology, which directly benefits patient care.”

The Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary raises funds to support programs, services, equipment and patient care at UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. Fundraising efforts include sales from the Robin Hood Shop, located at 416 High Street in Cambridge, and the Hospitality Shop, located on the first floor of the hospital. To learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Auxiliary or additional ways to support the organization, call 410-228-0091.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.