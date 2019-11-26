Compass Regional Hospice, Towers Family to Host Caroline County Festival of Trees

Compass Regional Hospice’s Festival of Trees will be hosted December 6th, 7th, and 8th at Bill and Gail Towers’ Towers Family Historical Museum, 26299 Sennett Road, Denton. The museum began as display of their collection of John Deere tractors, but has grown to showcase the agricultural history in Caroline County, and the past businessmen in the area.All proceeds will benefit hospice and grief support services in Caroline County provided by Compass Regional Hospice, the sole provider in Caroline County.

“This will be our third year hosting the Festival of Trees,” said Bill Towers, owner of the Towers Family Historical Museum in Denton. “We got involved in 2015 when our church held a bluegrass festival to benefit Caroline Hospice. Hospice is a very vital part of our community, not only for our loved ones in their final days, but also as a support for the family after their loss.The Festival of Trees is a great way to show your support by either sponsoring a tree, by bidding on one of the trees, or by just coming and enjoying the beauty of this season.”

The event will kick off with the Preview Party, a ticketed event, on December 6th from 6 to 9 p.m. $40 per person includes beer, wine, and heavy hors d’oeurves provided by Joann Redden, formerly of The Lily Pad Café. Guests will have first access to the tree bidding opportunities, and hear agency updates including exciting plans for Caroline County.

Trees will again be available for viewing from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 7th, with music from the Sonshine Band, and a special appearance from Santa. The viewing continues December 8th from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and bidding concludes at 5 p.m.

Compass Regional Hospice is looking for sponsors for the event, as well as tree decorators and bidders. For tickets or more information visit https://26662.thankyou4caring.org/festival-of-trees2020 or contact Kenda Leagerat 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a life-limiting illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to all children and adults in the community through grief groups, one-on-one counseling, and in-school support. As a Level 4 partner of the We Honor Veterans program, they also offer veteran-centric care that meets the unique needs of men and women who have served our country. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.