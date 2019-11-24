Temple B’nai Israel And WC’s Institute Present Inter-Religious Solidarity December 8

On Sunday December 8th at 4:30 P.M., Temple B’nai Israel in Easton and the Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture of Washington College present a panel conversation and community forum on inter-religious solidarity.

Held in honor of long-time community leader Fred Israel, this forum on inter-religious brotherhood and will bring together faith leaders from a variety of traditions as we seek to forge a positive future of mutual understanding and active engagement to advance the good of our region, our country, and the world.

The event will take place at Temple B’nai Israel, located at 7199 Tristan Dr, in Easton. A light reception will also be held. The following will serve as panelists:

Peter Hyman, Rabbi of Temple Binai Israel

Joseph Prud’homme, the Burton Family Chair in Religion, Politics and Culture, director of the Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture, and professor in Political Science and Affiliated Faculty in Religious Studies, at Washington College in Chestertown.

Dr. William T Wallace Sr., pastor of Union United Methodist Church in St. Michaels

Fr. James Nash, priest of the Wilmington Diocese and pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton

Dr. Benjamin Sax, the Residential Jewish Scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies in Towson.

Hallah Attallah, Visiting Muslim Scholar in the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies in Towson.

The event is free and open to the public. Are all welcome.