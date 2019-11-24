Celebrating Musical Moments at Church Hill Theatre

Imagine sitting in a theatre and hearing songs from many of the classic Broadway musicals that have appeared on the stage at Church Hill Theatre!!! This is what you have to look forward to by attending the Fundraiser at Church Hill Theatre beginning on December 13, 2019.

It begins with a reception at 6 P. M. at the parish hall of St. Luke’s Parish featuring a variety of delicious foods and beverages, along with the company of friends and supporters of the theatre. During the reception, guests can participate in a silent auction that will allow the theatre to raise funds to refurbish the interior of the theatre, replacing all the fabric walls along with the stage curtains and hardware.

The reception is followed by a performance at 8 P.M. at the theatre entitled Celebrating Musical Moments at CHT which includes songs from your favorite musicals such as Camelot, Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys & Dolls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Kiss Me, Kate!, The Music Man, Oklahoma, Oliver!, Willy Wonka, and many more.

The production highlights performances by some of your favorite CHT actors namely Jane Copple, Bob Chauncey, Debra Ebersole, Matt Folker, Kathy Jones, Max Hagan, Laura Kaufmann, Elliott Morotti, Beth Anne Langrell, Ed Langrell, Maya McGrory, Becca Van Aken, Brian Whitaker and Mark Wiening. The show also presents performers from our Green Room Gang summer youth drama program Colton Clark, Hayleigh Clark, Hannah Conner, Connor Christopher, Caleb Ford, Calla McCluskey, Eamon Murphy, Ariel Stap, Natalie Stinchcomb, Grace Sutherland, Riley Sutherland, and Sam Thomas.

Becca Van Aken and Sylvia Maloney share the roles of director/producer with Mark Wiening as music director. Jane Godfrey is the pianist, Cavin Moore choreographer, along with Robert McGrory as narrator and Lynne Heller serving as stage manager. Set design and construction team includes Tom Rhodes, Carmen Grasso, and Jim Johnson while Shelagh Grasso is the set decorator, Tina Johnson is the costume coordinator and Doug Kaufmann is lighting designer. Backstage assistants are Ginger Ellis, Olivia Giuliano, Lynsey Hildebrand and Christina Lewis. The reception committee includes Michelle Christopher, Shelagh Grasso, Robert McGrory, Becca Van Aken, Sylvia Maloney, and Hester Sachse.

Additional performances of the musical revue will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 8 pm and Sunday, December 15 at 2 pm. Call the box office at 410-556-6003 or visit the website www.churchhilltheatre.org for details and reservations.