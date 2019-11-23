Hurd Joins Chesapeake Bank and Trust

Chesapeake Bank and Trust is very pleased to announce the election of Kathleen Wootton Hurd to its Board of Directors.

Mrs. Hurd is a partner at Rasin, Wootton & Hurd, LLC, where she practices Real Estate, Estate Planning, Estate Administration, and Small Business law. She attended Kent School and Gunston Day School; and is a 2009 cum laude graduate of James Madison University, where she majored in Organizational Communication and minored in Human Resources. She went on to attend University of Baltimore School of Law, and graduated magna cum laude in 2011. Mrs. Hurd joined Rasin, Wootton & Hurd in 2012 and became partner in 2015.

Michael Macielag, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Bank and Trust, remarked, “We need to add the best of the best to the next generation of Directors of Chesapeake Bank. Kathleen clearly qualifies. She has quickly distinguished herself as a well-respected attorney and member of our community. Our clients will unquestionably benefit from her contribution.”

“I am pleased to join the Chesapeake Bank and Trust Board,” said Mrs. Hurd. “The professionalism of their team and their focus on the customer and our community are values that I respect and look forward to supporting.”

Mrs. Hurd resides in Still Pond with her husband, Casey, and their two daughters, Quinn and Tessa.

Chesapeake Bank and Trust is a locally owned and managed bank headquartered in Chestertown. Chesapeake prides itself in providing an unparalleled level of service across credit, deposit and investment services for Kent and Queen Anne’s County businesses and individuals. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Bancorp which is also headquartered in Chestertown.

For more information, contact Chesapeake Bank and Trust at 410-778-1600, or visit www.chesapeaketrust.com. Chesapeake Bank and Trust’s main branch is located at 245 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland 21620.