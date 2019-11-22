Remembering Joe Dawson

Joe Dawson of Chestertown, Maryland died on November 15 at his home at the age of 65.

He was born on October 8, 1954, in Oak Park, IL the son of the late Charles and Rosemary Dawson. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Delaware on June 5, 1976, and on that day married Linda Blahosky.

Joe worked with Dixon Valve and Coupling for 31 years. Joe’s career in sales and marketing with Dixon began in 1986. He has served customers as a Regional Sales Manager, National Sales Manager, Marketing Manager, and as a Training Specialist before retiring in 2018. His professionalism, enthusiasm, and commitment to customers was exemplary.

In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by a son, Lt. Col. Todd Dawson, and his wife Abear and their children Ella, Olivia, and Emma and a daughter, Tracey Valach, and her husband Michael and their children Ahna and Mia. Joe is also survived by a brother, Michael Dawson of Waleska, Ga., and a sister, Carrie Thompsen of Millsboro, De.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown, Md. where relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 12:00-1:00. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Care Shelter for Kent County 10720 Augustine Herman Highway Chestertown, Maryland 21620. Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A.