Compass Regional Hospice Gala Set for January 31

On Friday, January 31, 2020, Compass Regional Hospice will host its annual Gala at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in Stevensville. The Compass Regional Hospice Gala is the nonprofit organization’s premier fundraiser, and will be celebrating their 35th year providing hospice care and grief support services in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

This will be the first year hosting at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club, which was chosen for its expansive views of the Chesapeake Bay and award-winning farm-to-table cuisine. The 2020 Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. and features cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a seated dinner. Compass will announce exciting agency updates, and reflect on the milestones from the last 35 years. After dinner, the dance band Retrospect will entertain guests with a playlist that range from today’s hits to memorable Big Band era tunes. Gala guests will have the opportunity to support Compass Regional Hospice’s mission by bidding on premier silent and live auction items, which have been generously donated by local businesses. Items will include experience packages, themed baskets, and many other items celebrating Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties.

Photo: The Gala Committee members are, from left to right, back row: Kathy Deoudes, board chair; Martha Baker; Janice Feeley, board member; Paula Warner, board secretary; Jessica Ruff; front row: Joyce Davis, board member; Heather Guerieri, Chief Executive Officer; Kenda Leager, Development Officer.

This is a black-tie optional event, and tickets are $225 per person and must be purchased in advance. To purchase Gala ticket, or for more information about becoming a sponsor, contact Kenda Leager at kleager@compassregionalhospice.org or 443‐262‐4106.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a serious illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to children and adults in the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.