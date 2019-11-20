The Chestertown Spy

Emmanuel Church Chestertown Christmas Bazaar November 23

Emmanuel Church, Cross St. in downtown Chestertown will hold its ever popular Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov 23. Entrance is free.  The bazaar features a wide variety of goods for sale, including food preserves, jewelry, elegant elephants, knitted goods, silent auctions, and Christmas and Thanksgiving gifts, all proceeds going to local charities.  Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This year proceeds will go to Camp Wright, Kent Family Center, and Bridges at Worthmore.

All are invited to a preview party the night before, Friday November 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entrance fee is $20 per person, that includes beverages and hors d’oeuvres.  Here is an opportunity to get first pick on items for sale.

Contact the Church office at 410-778-3477 for further information.

