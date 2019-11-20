Ann Farley is New Director of the ArtsAlive! Community Education Center

Chestertown RiverArts is thrilled to announce that Ann Farley will be the new Director of the ArtsAlive! Community Education Center.

Ann is a business consultant, educator, and environmental advocate, as well as a non-profit leader and an artist. She has been a RiverArts Gift Shop and Holiday Show artist since 2015. Now, she brings her enormous enthusiasm, energy, and creative ideas to strengthen and grow ArtsAlive! programming and activities. Recently, Ann was the Executive Director of the Tilghman Area Youth Association, and was on the board of the Talbot County Arts Council. She holds a BS in biology from Duke University, and an MBA from Florida State University.

With a gift for seeing unexpected ways for individuals, groups, and ideas to fit together, Ann encourages collaborations to leverage resources and add to the richness of the experiences available in our communities. Since moving to Chestertown from St. Michaels last year, Ann has been “incredibly impressed with the variety, quality, and professionalism of the RiverArts programs and events.” She shares the ArtsAlive! vision for fostering creativity and diversity, and looks forward to being a part of Chestertown’s vibrant arts community.

Ann’s background is in science and business, but she has always been an artist at heart. She believes in the transformative power of arts experiences, and is a strong advocate for diversity and sustainability. She will be an invaluable addition to the RiverArts team as we undertake the new initiatives and adventures that await us in 2020 and beyond.

Ann can be reached at AnnFarley@ChestertownRiverArts.org.

Great things await at ArtsAlive!

