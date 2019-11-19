The Chestertown Spy

Rebranding: Germaine’s Goes Uptown

Jon Hanley hangs Germaine’s Uptown’s sign. Photo by Megan Jacquet.

Germaine Lanaux, proprietor of Germaine’s Carryout at 827 High Street, is rebranding. The new logo is out and the new sign is now up: Germaine’s Uptown.

“When Jenn Donisi and I were making crepes in front of the Finishing Touch during October’s First Friday event, I was surprised how few people knew our location,” Lanaux remarked. “Jenn would tell them: Uptown.”

“The positive reaction was immediate,” Lanaux continued. “I enjoyed that. We hope the change to the ‘Uptown’ neighborhood takes hold.”

Germaine Uptown’s announcement coincides with the formation of the Uptown Business Association. Lanaux and Hassan Mahmoud are organizing the association. Mahmoud and his family have operated Lewes Market at 840 High Street for over a decade and have expanded the store’s offerings and customer base by building a fine wine and craft beer selection.

“We formed the Uptown Business Association to help organize the local business community to create a neighborhood identity and secure public improvements that will make the Uptown gateway to Chestertown even more inviting,” Mahmoud commented. “We want to promote the Uptown Neighborhood brand that reminds people of the wide choices of retail, food, and important everyday services residents will find in the Uptown neighborhood.”

 

Letters to Editor

  1. Congratulations to Germaine’s Uptown, and to Germaine and Hassan Mahmoud on the formation of the Uptown Business Association!

  3. Now that we have an “Uptown Business Association and Germaine’s has been renamed Germaine’s Uptown, it’s hard to any fans of NOLA that have tried Germaine’s New Orleans influenced cuisine (Chestertown is over a thousand mile away from the Big Easy as the crow flies) not to think of Germaine from now on as our own local “Uptown Ruler”. Let’s wish Germaine and Hassan success with their Association.

