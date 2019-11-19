Rebranding: Germaine’s Goes Uptown

Germaine Lanaux, proprietor of Germaine’s Carryout at 827 High Street, is rebranding. The new logo is out and the new sign is now up: Germaine’s Uptown.

“When Jenn Donisi and I were making crepes in front of the Finishing Touch during October’s First Friday event, I was surprised how few people knew our location,” Lanaux remarked. “Jenn would tell them: Uptown.”

“The positive reaction was immediate,” Lanaux continued. “I enjoyed that. We hope the change to the ‘Uptown’ neighborhood takes hold.”

Germaine Uptown’s announcement coincides with the formation of the Uptown Business Association. Lanaux and Hassan Mahmoud are organizing the association. Mahmoud and his family have operated Lewes Market at 840 High Street for over a decade and have expanded the store’s offerings and customer base by building a fine wine and craft beer selection.

“We formed the Uptown Business Association to help organize the local business community to create a neighborhood identity and secure public improvements that will make the Uptown gateway to Chestertown even more inviting,” Mahmoud commented. “We want to promote the Uptown Neighborhood brand that reminds people of the wide choices of retail, food, and important everyday services residents will find in the Uptown neighborhood.”