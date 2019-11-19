Mastering the Art of Gingerbread Cookie Decorating

Calling all budding pastry chefs! Sign up now for the Downtown Chestertown Association’s Annual Gingerbread Cookie Workshop. This FREE event will be Saturday, December 7, 2:30 pm. at KidSPOT for children ages 4 – 12.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

Email downtownchestertown@gmail.com for more information and to register.

Chef Stu Cawley, assisted by various eleves,will demonstrate the proper icing technique with gingerbread cookies generously donated by Little Village Bakery.

This annual event is not possible without our sponsors: Twigs and Teacups, and Little Village Bakery. It is presented by the Downtown Chestertown Association and hosted by RiverArts’ KidSPOT. Special thanks to Stu Cawley and elves.