Compass Regional Hospice Named Nonprofit of the Year

On November 14th, Compass Regional Hospice was recognized as Nonprofit of the Year at Chesapeake Charities’annual Celebration of Charity Luncheon. They were nominated and chosen for providing exemplary hospice care and grief support services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties, and for their visionary leadership and commitment to excellence.

Staff, board members, and supporters of Compass Regional Hospice attended the award luncheon hosted at Chesapeake Bay Beach Club. Chesapeake Charities noted, “through the collective efforts of a core group of dedicated community leaders, Compass Regional Hospice has been able to add facilities, hire staff, and develop new programs to meet the growing needs of the community.”

Photo: From left to right: Mark Freestate, Capital Campaign Committee member; Kathy Deoudes, CRH Board Chair; Heather Guerieri, CEO; Teresa Baumann, CRH Board Vice Chair; Paula Warner, CRH Board Secretary; Janice Feeley, CRH Board member; Tom Helfenbein, CRH Board member.

Mark Freestate, long-time supporter and Capital Campaign Committee member, presented the award. He acknowledged Mildred Barnett, founder of Hospice of Queen Anne’s, and credited her for identifying the need for hospice care in our community, and initiating a program that has continued to serve for nearly 35 years. Chief Executive Officer Heather Guerieri has been with Compass Regional Hospice for over 12 years, and accepted the award on behalf of Compass. Guerieri said “there are so many wonderful causes to support in our region, many of which are made possible with the backing of Chesapeake Charities. We are honored to be singled out and recognized as Nonprofit of the Year, and very grateful for your continued belief in our mission.”

Compass Regional Hospice was formed in 1985 by a group of caring volunteers who recognized the need for compassionate end-of-life care in Queen Anne’s County. It has since evolved to a fully-licensed, community-based nonprofit serving hundreds of patients per year in the Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Guerieri was quoted, “we’re privileged to be considered a valued resource during difficult times—for those coming to terms with a terminal diagnosis, those that have lost a loved one under tragic circumstances, and those struggling to support their ageing parents.”

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a serious illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to children and adults in the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.