BC Productions Presents Miracle: A New Play by Earl Lewin

BC Productions proudly announces the premiere of Miracle, the latest script by Chestertown playwright Earl Lewin. This production is being presented as a Celebration of Roberta Lewin’s life in lieu a formal gathering. Miracle was in production at the time of her passing, October 6. 2019. This production is dedicated to her belief in the life expanding power of the performing arts.

Performances of Miracle will be held at Church Hill Theatre beginning on Friday, November 22 and running through Sunday, December 1, 2019. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees begin at 2 pm. In recent years, BC Productions has collaborated with Church Hill Theatre to present Lewin’s Hitched in 2018, Orlando Rising in 2017, Saint Georges Blues in 2016, Accidentally Wealthy in 2015, and Visiting Sam in 2014. Miracle marks Lewin’s sixth annual production to be staged at Church Hill Theatre in as many years.

Lewin, a published playwright, having had two One Act Plays published by Baker’s Plays, brings his extensive experience to directing his own script. Church Hill Theatre has a collaborative history with Lewin having provided a venue for original scripts including two musicals She Stoops to Conquer, The Musical and Celluloid both featuring = musical scores by Dick Durham. Celluloid played Off Broadway in 2010. His murder-musical The Burgundy Wine Mob also debuted at CHT to go on to an Off-Off Broadway production in 2012. Lewin’s short script entitled Not Responsible was also featured in the Short Play Lab’s MidTown Festival in New York City in 2013.

A triggered memory of a lost relative—and the tragic outcome of her battle to control the fate of her special needs child—leads to a search for answers, understanding, and closure in Lewin’s production of Miracle. John (portrayed by Chris Rogers and Robbie Spray—modern day and the younger respectively) comes across a pre-World War II photo of a cousin Betty (played by Michelle Christopher). She and her sister Dorothy (played by Peggy Chiras), though 11 and 13 years his senior, were the only relatives around during the World War II years. Being the same ages as his cousins, both of his brothers were off fighting. He was very close to Dorothy and Betty back then. After the War, the brothers and cousins were all married, and John, being in his teens, was busy living life. He rarely thought about Betty who he had adored as a child.

Betty’s intended, Tom (portrayed by Steve Hazzard), returned from the War disfigured. They married but kept to themselves. Their first child was born with severe physical and mental limitations. They retreated further from the family. They had a second child who was perfectly healthy. Tom wanted to institutionalize the first boy, so the new child could “live a normal life.” Betty was not sure. Her sister Dorothy fought to keep the first child with the family and ultimately took him to raise herself. The battle with Tom resulted in the dissolution of Betty’s marriage.

John married and raised a family of his own. He only heard of Betty’s problems through his parents, and now there is no one living who would know the final outcome of her story. His parents, both of his brothers, and Dorothy are all dead; Tom had left Betty and taken his healthy child with no forwarding address. The last John knew of Betty, she was a recluse. Now he is suddenly confronted with the regret that he has no idea what has become of her. He did not know if she was alive or dead. She would be in her 90s, if still living. He wants to find her. He wants her to know he has not forgotten her.

Rounding out the cast are Bonnie Hill, Kathy Jones, and Minnie Maloney, Howard Mesick, and Nita Wieczoreck. Assisting Lewin with the production is an equally experienced and accomplished crew: Bonnie Hill and Kathy Jones (Stage Managers); Lewin (Set Design/Construction and Sound Design); Rogers (Sound Design); Doug Kaufmann (Lighting Design/Operation); and Paul Coleman, Eddie Dorman, and Tom Dorman (Stage Crew).

Please plan to join Lewin and his accomplished cast and crew as they celebrate the life of Roberta Lewin and lay before you the life expanding power of the performing arts! Performances will be held at Church Hill Theatre November 22, 23, 29, 30, 24 and December (Friday/Saturday performances at 8pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm). For information: call 410.556.6003 or visit the CHT Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ ChurchHillTheatre/ or the BC Productions page at https://www.facebook.com/ bcroductionsmd. All tickets are $15 (cash or check only) and may be picked up prior to performance at the box office.