Delmarva Review – Twelfth Annual Edition and Opening of New Submissions Period

Delmarva Review announced publication of its twelfth literary journal presenting original new poetry, short stories and creative nonfiction by authors from 17 states, the District of Columbia, and four other countries. Half are from the Delmarva-Chesapeake region.

“The new issue is our largest, with 324 pages of outstanding new prose and poetry,” said Wilson Wyatt, executive editor. The work of 53 writers was selected from thousands of submissions during the year.

“The authors capture the realities of life,” Wyatt said. “They find something of value through their writing, something worth nourishing in the hearts of other human beings. We strive to help make that possible through publication.”

This edition includes 72 poems, 10 short stories, and 9 nonfiction pieces. Editors also reviewed six recent books of special interest by regional writers.

The cover image, “Rough Water,” is by photographer Jay P. Fleming, of Annapolis, Maryland. It captures the feelings of power and passion expressed throughout this year’s writing.

Delmarva Review was created to offer writers a new venue of value to publish their best writing in print at a time when many commercial publications were reducing literary content or going out of business.

The journal favors the permanence of the printed word, but it also publishes electronic editions to meet the digital preferences of readers. Print and electronic editions are immediately available at Amazon and other major online booksellers. Copies are also sold at Mystery Loves

Company bookstore in Oxford.

Since its first annual issue in 2008, the review has showcased the original work of over 340 writers. In all, authors are from 42 states and 12 foreign countries. Fifty percent are from the tri-state Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake Bay region. Sixty have been nominated for a

Pushcart Prize. Others have received notable mentions in Best American Essays or achieved notice from other literary editors. For many, this was a first public recognition.

The submission period for the next issue is open now through March 31, 2020. All writers are welcome to submit their best work. Submissions are made electronically from the website: DelmarvaReview.org.

In addition to Wyatt, the journal’s all-volunteer staff for this edition includes Bill Gourgey, managing editor, fiction coeditors Harold O. Wilson and James O’Sullivan, poetry editor Anne Colwell, Wendy Elizabeth Ingersoll, poetry reader, Cheryl Somers Aubin, nonfiction editor, Ellen Brown, associate editor, Gerald Sweeney, book section editor, and Jodie Littleton, copy editor.

The Delmarva Review exists to encourage writers who aspire to the best in literary prose and poetry. Published by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund Inc., a nonprofit organization, the journal receives funding support from individual tax-deductible contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council, with revenues from the Maryland State Arts Council.