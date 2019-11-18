Chester River Health Foundation Announces Capital Campaign

The Chester River Health Foundation has announced the public phase of a two-year capital campaign titled, Health Care Excellence: Close to Home, Close to Your Heart. The campaign goal is to raise $450,000 to fund two crucial pieces of medical technology for UM Shore Medical

Center at Chestertown: the new GE Revolution EVO (128-slice) CT scanner for Radiology and a chemistry analyzer for Laboratory Services. Serving as co-chairs for the capital campaign are Jane Hukill, Melvin Rapelyea, MD and Susan Ross, MD.

“The Foundation has been on the forefront of efforts to ensure the future of services at the hospital in Chestertown by raising funds for equipment and services that maintain and enhance the standard of excellence,” said Barrie Meima, Foundation Board chair. “In past years, this work has included spearheading the development of the Eleanor & Ethel Leh Women’s Center, providing state-of-the-art equipment for the Emergency Department, replacing most all surgical instruments for the operating rooms, and funding scholarships for advanced education and certification of employees.”

“The Foundation has once again stepped forward to raise significant funding for the purchase of these two pieces of equipment that will enhance the capabilities of the hospital now and into the future,” Meima continued. “Although the CT scanner has arrived on site, it still needs to be paid for. We expect the arrival of two new chemistry analyzers before the end of calendar year 2020 and the Foundation has committed to fully fund one of them.”

“The new CT scanner is the indispensable tool used to diagnose illnesses and damage involving the brain and other soft tissues,” said Melvin Rapelyea, MD. “The most common yet critical CT exams identify strokes, heart attacks, trauma to the abdomen, shortness of breath, clots, internal bleeding and cancer.”

“Chemistry analyzers are the backbone of all diagnostic laboratory work at every hospital,” said Susan Ross, MD. “These absolutely essential pieces of equipment perform a broad spectrum of critical diagnostic testing, which doctors rely on to assist us in the care we provide for our

patients.”

Since the hospital’s inception, the Kent and northern Queen Anne’s communities have benefitted from access to state-of-the-art medical technology, in large part due to the community’s steadfast and passionate charitable support.

“The Foundation is standing very tall today as I proudly announce that we have reached 50 percent of our $450,000 goal,” Meima said. “The community is now being asked to once again affirm the need for excellent health care at its hospital in Chestertown by supporting this

campaign.”

For more information about how you can help, or if you would like to receive a printed or digital copy of the Health Care Excellence: Close to Home, Close to Your Heart campaign booklet, please contact Maryann Ruehrmund, Foundation executive director, 410-810-5660 or

mruehrmund@umm.edu. You may also visit the Foundation’s website: www.umcrhf.org to make a gift.