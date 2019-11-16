Homeports Presents: Getting through the Holidays with Joy and Grace

Everything you wanted to know about coping with the holidays but were afraid to ask

Please join our guest speaker, Bob Denison, LCSW-C of Chester River Behavioral Health in exploring many of the issues we face during the holidays.

Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chestertown Town Hall, 2 nd Floor, 118 N. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD 21620

There will be a time for questions and answers about expectations, traditions and relationships. All ages experience stress, but each handles it differently. Are our wishes realistic? Do we communicate our needs and reasons for our choices? These and other items will be open for discussion.

The talk is free and open to the public. Please make a reservation by contacting Karen Wright at 443-480-0940 or email at Karen@homeports.org

We hope to have you join us and to help you approach the holidays with all of our best wishes.