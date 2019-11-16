The Chestertown Spy

At the Academy: Reconnaissance Report on Annual Members’ Exhibition

While there is little need to document the abundance of remarkable artists living on the Mid-Shore, the annual Academy Art Museum’s Members’ Show only reinforces how lucky the region is this wealth of talent.

Every year, the AAM sets aside a few weeks in the fall to display the work of the Academy’s members and their art instructors in the galleries (or the Armory this year since the main galleries are going through a renovation) to share with the Eastern Shore art community the bounty of

The Spy filed this reconnaissance report last night to highlight some of the special offerings now on display until December 4th.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum Members’ Exhibition please go here.

 

 

