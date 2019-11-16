Studio B Art Gallery is holding a very special gallery event, “Thankful For Small Treasures,” on November 22nd. A reception will be held from 5 to 8 pm, and the public is invited to stop by and enjoy all the wonderful “small treasures”.

As the holidays approach, we all look for that special, one-of-a-kind gift for our friends and family. What better way to show your appreciation to those in your life than with art? This event, showcasing “small treasures,” is the perfect way to find that gift.

Mark your calendars for November 22nd, 5-8PM, and come in to see which unique gift of art is just the right one for those special people in your life.

Visit www.studioBartgallery.com for information on the gallery, and its events and artists. You can also send an email to Betty@studiobartgallery.com