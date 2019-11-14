Top Local Talent To Be Featured at NAACP “Bridging the Gap” Community Music Festival

A diverse array of top local soloists and ensembles will be featured at “Bridging the Gap,” a community music festival sponsored by the Kent County NAACP at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive, this Friday, November 15 at 7:00 pm. The program includes performers who have headlined at the National Music Festival and the Mainstay Rock Hall. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Annual Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet.

“We are very excited with the lineup of performers who are offering their talents for this first- ever event,” said NAACP Kent Branch president Bishop Charles Tilghman. “Having the home choir of the Presbyterian Church doing the opening number underscores the community spirit of the Bridging the Gap festival.”

The Gospel music tradition will be represented by the Praise Team of the Mount Olive AME Church of Worton and solo vocalist Sylvia Frazier. A selection of arrangements of Spirituals will be presented by the River Voices ensemble of the Chester River Choral. The vocal and acoustic guitar duo of Pam and Bob Ortiz, well known to coffee-house aficionados in the Baltimore and DC area for their interpretations of folk, blues and jazz, will also be featured.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. The Kent County Maryland Branch of the NAACP holds monthly meetings at the Potter’s House Ministries, 8814 Fairlee Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620.