RiverArts Transitioning to Environmentally Sustainable Glassware for Events

It’s time to move from expensive, environmentally damaging, non-biodegradable plastic. RiverArts uses hundreds of plastic cups each month at First Friday receptions and other events. These cups start out as non-renewable oil, costly and environmentally damaging to extract, and end up in our landfills or waterways, never to degrade. Surprisingly, over their life cycles, paper cups do even more damage to the planet than plastic, thanks to the amount of energy it takes to manufacture and transport them.

RiverArts is committed to environmental sustainability, so we are joining the many other businesses both locally and around the world in phasing out our use of disposable cups. Co-Chairs of our Environmentally Sustainable Glassware Initiative Jonathan Chace and MJ Baldwin have produced a beautiful alternative.

Our new glassware is a dishwasher safe, stemless 9 ounce tumbler etched with the RiverArts logo, large enough to accommodate a serving of our wine or punch. The glassware will be available for purchase at RiverArts cost of just $3, starting at our Holiday Show Preview Party on November 21, and at subsequent events, including First Friday in December. Buy your glass once, then bring it with you to future events.

Visitors are also welcome to bring their own reusable drinkware. Our friendly Libations Consultants will be happy to pour a beverage into any vessel that patrons bring. We strongly encourage the use of non-disposable alternatives of any kind. RiverArts hopes that most of our patrons will make the transition to reusable RiverArts (or other) glasses by the first of the year, for an environmentally friendly 2020.

