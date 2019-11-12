Holiday in the Home

Join the Kent Island Garden Club at the Kent Island Fire House, 1610 Main Street in Chester, on December 7 th from 1:00 until 3:30 for a demonstration of holiday designs by Murdoch’s Florist. Learn from the best, Elese Murdoch. Get some new ideas for decorating your house both inside and out this holiday season.

The afternoon will include door prizes, raffles of the Murdoch designs, vendors, a garden club gift table, and a 50/50 drawing.

Murdoch’s Florist is a family owned business in Centreville and has been a member of the community for over 40 years. Their table and door designs are truly unique and have a broad appeal to their customers from Denton to Kent Island.

Tickets are $15 per person. Space is limited, so please purchase your ticket in advance by contacting Diana Bonner at dbonner@verizon.net.