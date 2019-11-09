Wye River Upper School’s Candlelit Gala Proves Major Success

Last Saturday, November 2nd 2019 Wye River Upper School hosted its Candlelit Gala- Lighting the path for bright achievers. With over 215 guests in attendance the school raised over $60,000 in net revenue- a Wye River record-breaking amount. The event featured live music from The Marissa Muro Quartet, a large silent auction of over 25 items, raw oyster bar, Louis Vuitton bag and $1,300 shopping spree raffle prize, meat carving, the area’s best bites from local restaurants and a Glitz in a Glass station where guests played the game of chance by choosing a champagne glass in hopes of winning one of three items of jewelry donated by local jewelers.

Proceeds from the event benefit the school’s valuable mission to educate bright students with learning differences in a uniquely supportive educational environment. This event highlighted the many paths alumni have chosen after Wye River with alumni stories of success in college and career shared throughout the evening. Matt Cowan, the Director of Education at Wye River, served as the Master of Ceremonies, telling stories of transformation and the positive impact the school has on its students and families as they prepare them for college, career and life.

Chrissy Aull, Wye River Upper School’s Founding Head of School shares: “We are proud to know that a record number of parents, Trustees, staff and friends chose to dedicate time and treasure to come together in celebration of our students and our good work. I am also pleased for the town of Centreville that we are once again creating memories in this Armory, where so many stories from the past first began.”

Wye River Upper School is in its 18th year of educating bright students who learn differently. The school enrolls students from nine different Maryland counties and two Delaware counties. Proceeds from the event will go towards changing student lives by:

· providing unique real-world experiences that bring students out of the classroom and into the community,

· making possible generous financial awards that open Wye River’s doors to students from all walks of life,

· investing in project-based learning opportunities that allow students to engage in authentic inquiry,

· supporting the Executive Functioning needs of our students, and so much more.

Wye River Upper School shares its deepest gratitude for its generous sponsorships from the following community members:

Lead Sponsor The Halle Family

Diamond Sponsors The Seip Family Foundation Limited, Sciumo, Soistman Family Dentistry & Associates, Wright-Gardner Insurance, Belair Produce Incorporated and Founding Head of School Chrissy and husband Ned Aull

Platinum Sponsors 1880 Bank, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency, Audi of Annapolis, Clayton A. Railey, III and Donald J. Wooters

Gold Sponsors VFW Grasonville, Accounting Strategies Group LLC, Willow Construction, Inn at Perry Cabin, Debbie and Don Pusey, Peter and Diane Pappas, Myron and Becky Richardson, and The Town of Centreville.

To learn more about how you can support Wye River Upper School contact Emma Beigel- Advancement and Communications Associate at 443-262-8291 or emmabeigel@wyeriverupperschool.org.

Wye River Upper School is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is focused on students who learn differently discovering through innovation, developing with rigor, and celebrating their strengths while preparing for success in college, career, and life.