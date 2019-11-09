ShoreRivers Pumpout Boat Has Best Season Yet

ShoreRivers’ pumpout boat works on the Miles and Wye rivers to reduce nutrient pollution and harmful bacteria that can be introduced from recreational boaters’ waste. In an effort to assist local boaters committed to more river-friendly boating practices, the pumpout boat is a convenient way to properly dispose of waste rather than discharging it into our waterways. The 2019 season saw a record amount of waste pumped – 17,800 gallons. Since its first year of operation in 2016, the boat has pumped 53,300 gallons total, preventing that pollution from entering our rivers.

“Our rivers are impaired from excess nutrients,”said ShoreRivers’ Miles-Wye Riverkeeper Elle Bassett. “We all want swimmable and fishable rivers. This pumpout boat offers a simple and easy way for recreational boaters to join in the effort to improve local water quality.”

The boat pumped over 8,500 gallons in 2016, over 12,000 gallons in 2017, and over 15,000 gallons in 2018. It operates in partnership with Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM) in St. Michaels. CBMM donates free dockage, storage, and use of their land-based pump-out station to offload the waste from the boat. The sewage then goes directly to the St. Michael’s wastewater treatment plant.

“We’re thrilled that the amount of waste kept out of the Bay by this vessel continues to grow each year,” said CBMM President Kristen Greenaway. “The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is fully invested in environmental stewardship, and this partnership with ShoreRivers is a wonderful extension of those efforts. We can’t wait to see how much of an impact we can make together next season.”

The pumpout boat operates from May through October on the Miles and Wye rivers, offering free service to boaters. The vessel was acquired in 2016 and continues to operate with funding from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in conjunction with the Clean Vessel Act administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service. For more details and contact information for the pumpout boat captain, visit shorerivers.org/pumpout-boat.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

