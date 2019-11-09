The Chestertown Spy

Conservatory Classic Jazz Band at Sumner Hall November 16

Dave Robinson’s Conservatory Classic Jazz Band

Everyone is invited for a concert at Sumner Hall, 206 S. Queen St., Chestertown, on November 16, 7:00pm to 10:00pm. Dave Robinson’s Conservatory Classic Jazz Band will perform songs tribute to Louis Armstrong.

Tickets are $20. For more information, visit garpost25.org/aalegacyconcerts/ or call (443)282-0023.

 

