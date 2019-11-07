The Farnsworth Invention Auditions at the Garfield Center

Auditions for The Farnsworth Invention by Aaron Sorkin will be held at the Garfield Center for the Arts on Tuesday, November 12th at 6:30PM, Thursday, November 14th at 6:30PM and Saturday, November 16th at 12PM. Directed by Lyle Pinder, the play opens our 2020 season and runs three weekends from February 7th – February 23rd.

It’s 1929. Two ambitious visionaries race against each other to invent a device called “television.” Separated by two thousand miles, each knows that if he stops working, even for a moment, the other will gain the edge. Who will unlock the key to the greatest innovation of the 20th century: the ruthless media mogul, or the self-taught Idaho farm boy?

Casting needs include: 15 males and 3 females – some roles may be doubled up

Actor 40s-50s: DAVID SARNOFF The first media mogul. Smart, relentless, savvy. Appears confident and determined.

Actor 30s-40s: PHILO T FARNSWORTH The last lone inventor. Even smarter, equally relentless but not as savvy. Appears distracted.

Actress 30s-40s: LIZETTE (Sarnoff’s elegant French wife), MARY PICKFORD (the movie star, a potential investor)

Actress, 20s-30s: PEM FARNSWORTH (Philo’s wife, loving and down-to-earth)

Actor 40s-60s: WILLIAM CROCKER (Farnsworth’s main investor, a father figure)

Actor 20s-30s: CLIFF GARDNER (Pem’s brother)

Actor 30s-50s: ATKINS (Crocker’s assistant), WALTER GIFFORD (a crass radio station owner), DOUGLAS FAIRBANKS (the movie star, a potential investor)

Actor 30s-40s: WILKINS (Crocker’s assistant)

Actor 40s-60s: GEORGE EVERSON (a Farnsworth investor, more trusting than his partner Gorrell)

Actor 40s-60s: VLADIMIR ZWORYKIN (the RCA scientist)

Actor 30s-50s: LESLIE GORRELL (a Farnsworth investor, more cynical and doubting than his partner Everson)

Actor 20s-30s: STAN WILLIS (a Farnsworth assistant)

Actor 50s-60s: JUSTIN TOLMAN (Farnsworth’s high school teacher)

Actor 40s-50s: JIM HARBORD (a top RCA executive)

Actor 40s-50s: SIMMS (an RCA executive) Lippincott (Philo’s attorney)

Actress 20s-30s: BETTY (Sarnoff’s secretary)

Actor 20s-30s: HARLAN HONN (a Farnsworth assistant)

Actress 2os- 30s AGNES (Philo’s sister)

Actress 30s-50s MINA EDISON (Thomas Edison’s widow)

Actor 40s-50s: WACHTEL (an RCA executive)

Actor 10-14: YOUNG DAVID SARNOFF

Actor 14-17 YOUNG PHILO FARNSWORTH

Anyone interested in assisting backstage and with costumes or props is also encouraged to come to auditions. Come and take a part in the magic!

If you have any questions about the production, please contact the Garfield (410-810-2060) or the Director by email lyleapinder@gmail.com.