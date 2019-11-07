The Chestertown Spy

Ribbon Cutting at Sweet Cheeks – New Bakery Location

by Leave a Comment

Photo Credit: Cindy Genther

Main Street Rock Hall and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association held a Ribbon Cutting on Nov. 1 for Sweet Cheeks Delightful Treats at their new location next to Java Rock Coffee Shop at the corner of Main and Sharp Streets. Pictured in the attached photos are Addy Newcomb Manager (holding scissors) and Jim & Joanne Rich, Owners (next to Addy). Main Street Rock Hall member John Rutkowski entertained the crowd with his accordian. Sweet Cheeks Delightful Treats had been operating for the past few years in the Rock Hall Village Shops. Success of the business provided the opportunity to move to the larger, new facility. Sweet Cheeks Delightful Treats phone: 410-639-7037.

