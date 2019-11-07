Easton Hospital Auxiliary Members Recognized for Service Milestones

The Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton celebrated service milestones of many of its members on Thursday, October 17, at their annual luncheon at the Tred Avon Yacht Club in Oxford.

At the luncheon, UM Shore Regional Health President and CEO Ken Kozel thanked Auxiliary members for their countless hours and generous support for UM SRH initiatives and provided an update on the health care network’s accomplishments during the past year. Keith McMahan, chairman, UM SRH Board of Directors, was introduced and expressed his admiration for Auxiliary and its support for UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, the Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health and UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown. Graham Lee, vice president, Philanthropy, thanked the Auxiliary members for providing two event sponsorships during 2019, $10,000 for the Fourth Annual Clay Shoot at Pintail Point benefiting the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and $25,000 for the Annual UM SRH Golf Tournament benefiting Surgical Services at the hospital. Auxiliary President Liz Hannegan provided a review of the Auxiliary’s highlights in 2019, including the adoption of the organization’s new blue uniforms and the renovation of Maggie’s Gift Shop in the hospital.

Patti Willis, senior vice president, Strategy and Communications, announced the Auxiliary members honored for passing service milestones this year. They are:

For 100 Hours: Peggy Carusso, Bonnie Foxwell, Donald Goodliffe, Mark Greene, Beverly Hahn, Frances Mason, Merry McNeil, Marie Mueller, Joyce Mumaw, Nancy O’Connor, Sharon Ostrye, Ruth Renkenberger, Jim Robertson and Cressy Spence

For 250 Hours: Jane Ernst, Pepper Holmes, Midge Kroll, Jack Lane, Gabrielle May, Krishan Patel. Cornelius Potter, Barbara Shearer, Frederica Shirey, Judy Smith, Barbara Watters and Edward Wildasin

For 500 Hours: Karen Collins, Antoinette Cooper, Gloria Douma, Jane Holly, Kathy Hotz, Kirstie Kingston and Elaine Rippel

For 750 Hours: Diane Daffin, Richard Hill, Sherry Spencer and Mary Young

For 1000 Hours: Barbara Gardella, JoAnn Martin, Phyllis Matthai, Ronald Weber, Penny Womack and Mike Scheidt

For 1500 Hours: Judith Coffren, Thomas Cronshaw, Pauline Figliozzi, Virginia Ann Harvey, Jean Hobbs, Cecelia Laufert, Janet Pfeffer and Susan Silver

For 2000 Hours: Robert Savoie and Gervois Wooters

For 3000 Hours: William Hough and Emilie Joshi

For 4500 Hours: Doralice Cassidy and Liz Hannegan

For 4000 Hours: Nancy Espenhorst and Margaret Green

For 5000 Hours: Regina Holland and William Jenkins

For 5500 Hours: Anita Rowan

For 6000 Hours: Art Cecil

For 6500 Hours: Barbara Brown, Janet Granger and Bertha B. Wilson

For 8000 Hours: Carolyn Behr and Joyce Kent

For 9500 Hours: Gail Jenkins and Neal O’Shea

For 11,000 Hours: Terry Stephan

For 11,500 Hours: Debbie Hayes

For 12,500 Hours: Elva Pierce

For 15,500 Hours: Joe Shultz

For 16,500 Hours: Margaret Blair

For 21,500 Hours: Pauline Lane

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.