UM Shore Regional Palliative Care Program to Host Informative ‘Tea Times’

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, MD, wants community members to know that anyone facing a chronic, serious illness can benefit from palliative care. Dr. Vaidyanathan, medical director, UM Shore Regional Palliative Care Program at UM Shore Regional Health; Madeline Steffens, Palliative Care Program coordinator; and Palliative Care Program team members will host two informative “Tea Time” events to answer questions about palliative care. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 15. Both Tea Time events will take place in the conference room at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane.

“There are a number of questions and misconceptions surrounding palliative care,” Dr. Vaidyanathan says. “My team and I want to make sure that those living with a serious illness have all the resources and information needed to live their best lives. We are here to make sure that patients dealing with chronic or severe health conditions and their loved ones are not alone.”

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people with serious and/or chronic illness. This type of care is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of serious illness. Unlike patients in hospice care, palliative care patients may still be receiving curative treatments and therapies. “The goal of palliative care is to improve the quality of life for both the patient and the family,” Dr. Vaidyanathan says.

“We encourage everyone interested in learning how palliative care may benefit themselves or a family member to come and ask questions of our team members and enjoy light refreshments,” she adds.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact the UM Shore Regional Palliative Care Program at 410-820-4434.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.