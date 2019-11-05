Academy Art Museum Announces December Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Free and open daily, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Annual Members’ Exhibition

The Small Originals Holiday Exhibition

Through December 4, 2019

FREE and Open daily from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Easton Armory (aka Waterfowl Building), 40 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD, across the street from the Academy Art Museum (during the Museum’s renovations)

Museum members are invited to get creative, imaginative and experimental around a Small Original theme in any medium. Participation in the Members’ Exhibition is not juried. Anyone with a current membership, valid through the end of the exhibition, may enter one artwork. 2D artwork may not exceed 13 x 13 inches (maximum dimensions, including frame), or 13 x 13 x 13 inches for 3D artwork. David Hawkins, Head of Education at The Kreeger Museum, will serve as judge for the 2019 exhibition.

GAMELATRON @ AAM: Bodyphones

Through April 2020

FREE & Open daily from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Museum Front Yard

Bodyphones is an immersive installation by Aaron Taylor Kuffner (1975), an American-born conceptual artist, based in New York. The artwork’s mission is to expand the legacy and creative cultural power of the traditional Indonesian instrument called the gamelan. Kuffner exhibits his Gamelatrons to create sanctuaries both in public and private spaces.

Photo below: Aaron Taylor Kuffner, Visionary Artist for the 2019 AAM Craft Show, with his Gamelatron project. From L-R: Conner Dorbin, Curatorial Assistant, Constance Del Nero, Director of Children’s Education and Community Programs, Kuffner (center in box), Ben Simons, Director, and Anke Van Wagenberg, Chief Curator.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Portfolio Night

Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 6 – 8 p.m.

FREE

Area high school students are encouraged to bring their artwork to receive expert tips on what makes a winning portfolio from a panel of art school representatives and professional artists. This evening is ideal for high school seniors who are considering applying to art school and underclassmen who would like to get a leg up on preparing a strong portfolio. Parents, teachers, and guidance counselors are welcome as well.

Open MIC

Second Wednesday Each Month

December 11 – Frozen

FREE. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

ADULT CLASSES

Handmade Coastal Holiday Ornaments

Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty

2-day workshop: December 5 and 6

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Cost: $65 Members, $80 Non-members, plus $10 materials fee paid to instructor at first class

Edible Art: Decorative Gingerbread

Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty

1 evening Workshop: Thursday, December 12, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: $65 Members, $80 Non-members, plus fee for cookies ($12) or house ($20) paid to instructor

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Family Ornament Day

Instructor: Museum Staff

Saturday, December 14, 2019, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

FREE

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com.

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.