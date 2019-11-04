National Election Day One Year Away by Craig Fuller

Yes, it’s true. After all the day by day reporting on national politics and the Presidential Election has already occurred, we’ve just started the one-year countdown clock. We have more coverage ahead, not less.

More important, by far, is the responsibility we have as voters one year from now. As voters, we possess the power to extend or end President Trump’s administration. We hold in our hands the chance to keep or reverse the Republican leadership of the Senate and the Democratic leadership of the House of Representatives.

National presidential elections give we the people the opportunity to express our satisfaction or lack thereof with elected officials.

And, here’s an important reminder, if you are not registered to vote, your views really do not count. Oh, they might count to you, but only registered voters get votes counted to determine the outcome of elections. SO REGISTER, NOW!

By the way, the field will narrow and history suggests that the lead in the hard fought Democratic primaries will change over the course of the year. And, driving that change will be the Iowa Caucus just 100 days away. Days after the February 3rd Iowa Caucus comes the New Hampshire Primary on February 11th. Then, in the west, Nevada holds their primary on February 22nd. South Carolina follows a week later and then Super Tuesday on March 3rd puts 40% of the delegates up for grabs in 14 states across the country.

The point, whether you like the path the nation is on or want to see it changed, the next few months are critically important. Engaging in the process is what all of us should commit to. That means learning more about the candidates. It means reflecting about the kind of leadership and kind of country you want.

Since we are all in this together, all I can ask is that you choose carefully. Our future does depend on it.

If you are not registered to vote, take this all important first step today….just CLICK HERE!

Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and run public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore.u