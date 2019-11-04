Free Prostate Cancer Screenings Attract 57 in September

To promote early detection of prostate cancer and honor Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) scheduled free screenings in Chestertown and Easton during September. UM Shore Medical Group – Urology physicians Christopher Parry, MD, provided free screenings during a September 23 event held at Mt. Olive AME Church in Chestertown, which was part of a partnership with the Kent County Health Department, and R. Duane Cespedes, MD, John Foley, MD, Andrew Riggin, MD, and Christopher Runz, DO, provided free screenings during a September 24 event at UM Shore Medical Group – Urology in Easton.

The free screenings, which included Spanish language translation services, attracted 57 participants. Volunteers assisted with greeting, directing and registering patients, and included Irene Cancio, Walter Chase, Walter Black, Teresa Green, Russet Jackson, Otis Sampson, Jerry Newnam, Suzanne Carley, Vernette Seward, Chanelle Lake, Leigh Mingos, Sylvia Potter, Charles Warner, Trish Pinhero, Faith Brown, Chanelle Lake, David Henry, Margot Spies, Roland Jones, Kevin Johnson, Childlene Brooks and Whitney Anders.

Prostate cancer screening does not end with September. Those interested in being screened are encouraged to discuss the testing with their primary care providers to determine if a blood test will benefit them in the early detection of prostate cancer and other prostate health issues.

