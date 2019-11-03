Organ Concert at Emmanuel Church Featuring Nicole Simental

The second concert in the 2019-2020 Emmanuel Concert Series will feature organist Nicole Simental, Assistant Director of Music and Principal Organist at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Columbus, Ohio on Friday evening, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. A Chicago native, Ms. Simental is a candidate for a Doctorate of Music in organ performance at Indiana University where she studies with Dr. Christopher Young.

Nicole Simental has studied piano since the age of seven, organ since the age of ten, and harpsichord throughout her undergraduate studies at Oberlin College Conservatory. She holds the Master of Scared Music from Notre Dame and has a Bachelor of Music from Wheaton College. She has served as a church organist and accompanist for choirs and opera companies. She has won numerous prestigious organ competitions,including the International Goedicke Organ Competition at the Moscow Conservatory in Russia in 2018 and was a soloist at the national convention of the Organ Historical Society in 2018.

The 27th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series continues the emphasis on up-and-coming young performers with Ms. Simental’s appearance. This tradition began in 1994 with a young Canadian student at the Curtis Institute who has become one of the top concert organists and teachers in the world (and who has appeared on every Emmanuel Concert Series since), Ken Cowan, and continued with many young organists who have become well-known concert artists. We look forward to welcoming Nicole Simental in November. Tickets are $20 at the door. (Students $5).

For more information call the Church Office at 410-778-3477