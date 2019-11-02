Jamie Williams Receives Designation of Certified Economic Developer

Jamie Williams, Director, Kent County Economic Development earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) administered the CEcD exam on October 12-13, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN at the JW Marriott. With 5 years of economic development experience, Ms. Williams has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship, is a member of Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA), serves on the membership committee, and the foundation board, and is a member of the IEDC.

The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days. The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment in the following key areas of economic development:

● business retention and expansion

● finance & credit analysis

● marketing and attraction

● strategic planning

● entrepreneurial& small business development

● managing economic development organizations

● neighborhood development strategies

● real estate development & reuse

● technology-led economic development

● workforce development strategies

● foreign direct investment & exporting

As highly competent economic development professionals, Certified Economic Developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create leadership to build upon and maximize the economic development sector. Excellence in the economic development profession improves the wellbeing, quality of life and opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities. There are currently over 1,100 active CEcDs in the United States.



About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, IEDC’s members are engaged in the full range of economic development experience. Given the breadth of economic development work, our members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and a variety of other institutions. IEDC’s members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions. www.iedcONLINE.org.