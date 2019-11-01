UM Shore Regional Health Providers Earn ‘Top Docs’ Honors

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) congratulates the members of its Medical Staff who have been recognized as 2019 Top Docs through What’s Up Media. These expert providers, who live and work in communities across our five-county region, help make UM SRH “Where the Health of the Eastern Shore Comes First.”

During the past year, What’s Up Media direct mailed more than 3,000 surveys to local doctors and offered an online survey open to any licensed doctor practicing in the region. The Top Docs listed below represent UM SRH doctors who have received the highest number of nominations within each specialty. The awards were announced at the beginning of October and take place every other year.

Peer-reviewed nominations recognized 23 providers affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health: Drs. Stephen Lemke, Kevin Nebab and John Snell for Anesthesiology; Dr. Robert Hanna Jr. for Cardiovascular Disease; Dr. Peyman Otmishi for Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Apnea; Dr. Bayan Mesmar for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism; Drs. George John, Volkan Taskin and Matthew Troshinski for Gastroenterology; Dale Jafari, DNP, for Gynecology; Dr. Mary DeShields for Hematology and Oncology; Dr. Lakshmi Vaidyanathan for Hospice and Palliative Medicine; Dr. Carolyn Helmly for Internal Medicine; Dr. Anish Hinduja for Nephrology; Dr. Khalid Kurtom for Neurosurgery and Back Pain; Dr. Patricia Scripko for Neurology; Dr. Richard Mason for Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery (Knee); Dr. Jason Jancosko for Orthopedic Surgery; Dr. David (Greg) Oliver for Pulmonology; Dr. Kimberly Oster for Radiology; Drs. Christopher Runz and John Foley for Urology; and Dr. Roberta Lilly for Breast Cancer.

What’s Up Media also held a Reader’s Choice “Best Of” in providers of health services. During the past year, magazine readers were asked to write in their recommendations in many categories.

UM Shore Regional Health doctors who are What’s Up Media “Best Of” winners are Dr. Richard Mason for Orthopedic Knee Surgery, Dr. Myron Szczukowski Jr. for Orthopedic Hip Surgery, Dr. John Snell for Best Anesthesiologist, the Birthing Center at UM Shore Regional Health for Best Birthing Center, Dr. Jeffrey Etherton for Best Cardiologist, Dr. Michael Fisher (retired) for Best Colon and Rectal Surgeon and Best Gastroenterologist, Dr. Roberta Lilly for General Surgery (Breast Surgery), Dr. William Katz (retired) for Best Gynecologist, Dr. Khalid Kurtom for Neurosurgery, Dr. Thomas Stauch for Orthopedic Hand Surgery and Dr. R. Duane Cespedes for Best Urologist.

For more information about UM Shore Regional Health’s awards and honors, please visit https://www.umms.org/shore/news/awards-honors. For more information about UM SRH providers, please visit https://www.umms.org/find-a-doctor?si=shore.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.